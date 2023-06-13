ModernGhana logo
EC has no issues with NDC; opposition parties just attack us without basis – Dr Serebour Quaicoe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims that it has issues with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC's Director of Electoral Services, said in an interview with JoyNews that the EC invites the NDC to all Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings and shares minutes with them despite their non-attendance at times.

He said, "We also conduct their elections for them so we don't have any issue with them."

Mr. Quaicoe insisted that opposition parties in Ghana tend to criticize the EC "even when they have no grounds to."

According to him, the commission maintains that it treats all political parties fairly and invites them to participate in its activities.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe dismissed claims of his outfit working to rig the next election in favour of the NPP.

He said "Most often than not, when a party is in opposition, the EC becomes the whipping point. They attack us even when they have no grounds to."

His comments come amid frequent accusations by the NDC that the EC is doing everything possible to rig the 2024 elections in favour of the governing NPP.

