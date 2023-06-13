ModernGhana logo
13.06.2023 Social News

Police investigate viral video of abuse of adult female in Upper East Region

Ghana Police Service has taken swift action in response to a distressing viral video that depicts the abuse of a female victim.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the police informed the public that a thorough investigation has been launched into the incident.

The video is believed to have originated from the Upper East Region and shows a group of individuals subjecting a female to inhumane and degrading treatment.

In their statement, the police service appealed to the public to remain calm, assuring them that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the full force of the law.

The police service also encouraged the public to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

