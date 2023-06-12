153,773 children aged 5 to 17 engaged in economic activity; never attended school – GSS reveals

Government Statistician, Samuel Kobina Annim

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a press release to mark the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour.

In its release, the GSS revealed that 153,773 children aged 5 to 17 years are engaged in economic activity in the country.

More worrying is that although there is free education in the country up to the Senior High School level, these children have never attended school.

Out of the number, 37,963 children were 5 to 9 years.

In all, 94,748 children aged 5 to 17 years engaged in economic activity were also attending school during the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Eight in every ten (81.3%) children aged 5 to 9 years who were engaged in economic activity lived in six regions – Northern (19,727), Oti (14,875), North East (8,073), Upper West (7,071), Savannah (6,525), and Upper East (5,851).

Nkwanta North (9,707), Krachi Nchumuru (7,598) and Nanumba North Municipal (7,598) had the highest number of children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic activities. These three districts had 21,726 children representing 10.8 per cent of all children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic

The population of children engaged in economic activities in the Nkwanta North, Krachi Nchumuru and Nanumba North Municipal districts exceed that of the Bono (3,635), Ahafo (3,261), Western North (2,088), Western (4,179) and Central (4,834) regions combined.

In all, 30 out of the 261 districts had more than 10 per cent of children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic activity. The district with the highest percentage was Krachi Nchumuru, where one in every three children (34.8%) was engaged in economic activity.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour is being commemorated under the theme “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!”.

