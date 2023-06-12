ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.06.2023 Social News

153,773 children aged 5 to 17 engaged in economic activity; never attended school – GSS reveals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Government Statistician, Samuel Kobina AnnimGovernment Statistician, Samuel Kobina Annim
12.06.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a press release to mark the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour.

In its release, the GSS revealed that 153,773 children aged 5 to 17 years are engaged in economic activity in the country.

More worrying is that although there is free education in the country up to the Senior High School level, these children have never attended school.

Out of the number, 37,963 children were 5 to 9 years.

In all, 94,748 children aged 5 to 17 years engaged in economic activity were also attending school during the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Eight in every ten (81.3%) children aged 5 to 9 years who were engaged in economic activity lived in six regions – Northern (19,727), Oti (14,875), North East (8,073), Upper West (7,071), Savannah (6,525), and Upper East (5,851).

Nkwanta North (9,707), Krachi Nchumuru (7,598) and Nanumba North Municipal (7,598) had the highest number of children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic activities. These three districts had 21,726 children representing 10.8 per cent of all children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic

The population of children engaged in economic activities in the Nkwanta North, Krachi Nchumuru and Nanumba North Municipal districts exceed that of the Bono (3,635), Ahafo (3,261), Western North (2,088), Western (4,179) and Central (4,834) regions combined.

In all, 30 out of the 261 districts had more than 10 per cent of children 5 to 14 years engaged in economic activity. The district with the highest percentage was Krachi Nchumuru, where one in every three children (34.8%) was engaged in economic activity.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour is being commemorated under the theme “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!”.

Below is the release from the Ghana Statistical Service:

612202372759-txobrfdq5l-4aeab839-a77c-45d2-878d-d7eeb5ad4604

612202372807-1i841p5bbv-9b25c90c-c9ef-4f86-939e-e3f19f131ade

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

4 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

4 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

4 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

4 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

5 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

6 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

6 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

6 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

6 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line