ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

St. Francis College of Education holds 1st Congregation for B.Ed programme

By Pearlvis Atsu Kuadey II Contributor
Education St. Francis College of Education holds 1st Congregation for B.Ed programme
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

St Francis College of Education has held its first congregation for the Bachelor of Education programme during which 357 professional teachers graduated.

Out of the total number of graduates, 32 obtained first class, 225 received second class upper, 88 had second class lower and 12 got third class.

Miss Erica Ama Tiokpoe was adjudged the overall best student.

The congregation was held under the theme “Embracing change and lifelong learning for Teachers, through the use of I.C.T. for development."

The principal of the college, Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba said, the Bachelor of Education programme was designed with the vision to produce competent and compassionate educators who will become agents of positive change in the field of education.

She said it is an undeniable fact that science and technology serve as critical tools for societal growth and development and in light of that, management and the Gender Unit of the College have started the women in STEM Movement.

"The objective of the movement is to sensitize and inspire female STEM trainees to become innovative and effective problem solvers, as well as to empower them to be creative and to encourage more girls to enroll in STEM education. She appealed to the Ministry of Education to provide the college with a STEM facility," she stated.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the college, Rev. Father Prof. Michael P.K Okyerefo said ICT prepares teachers to meet the challenges of the teaching-learning task of the modern age. He encouraged the graduating students to embrace technology as a tool to leapfrog the traditional way of teaching to current teaching techniques.

On his part, the Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe. Hon. John-Peter Amewu urged the appropriate stakeholders to work towards making the college a full-fledged university of education. He reiterated his support for the proposed merger of St Francis and St. Therasa Colleges of Education into a university.

Mr. Amewu advised the graduands to apply what they have learned persistently and with a commitment to bring positive change to society.

As part of the ceremony, a computer laboratory with 50 new computers was commissioned and a new signage was also unveiled.

612202351505-1h830o4bau-st-francis-college-of-education-2

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

3 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

3 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

3 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

4 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

5 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

5 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

5 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line