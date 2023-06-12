ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AFA Group donates mechanized borehole to new Amakom M/A cluster of schools

By Ayisah Foster | Contributor
Donations AFA Group donates mechanized borehole to new Amakom MA cluster of schools
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

AFA group, a US-based non-profitable organization has donated a mechanized borehole to new Amakom cluster of schools in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The donation is to help pupils and teachers to have access to portable drinking water which will facilitate teaching, and learning and enhance quality education in the school.

Portable drinking water was a serious challenge to teachers and pupils in the school, therefore, the school relied on other alternatives hence the need for the donation.

Representing AFA group for the commissioning of the project, Mr Frank Bediako told the media that the donation was made after identifying the challenge of the school and promising to support.

The group, however, also took the opportunity to interact with over 250 students who are reading various programs at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The above students are beneficiaries of the group's scholarship scheme awarded to brilliant but needy students.

Hullede Foundation, a subsidiary of AFA group is responsible for the award scheme.

The entire pupil of Amakom cluster of schools, Assembly Member of the area, Nananom, among others graced the occasion.

On his part, Nana Amofa, Amakom Gyaasehene was grateful to AFA Group for the water project and indicated that water they say is life.

He however appealed to old students and other philanthropists to come to the aid of the school to ensure quality education.

Nana Amofa cautioned wee smokers to stop invading the school's compound to engage in their bad behaviour.

He thanked AFA group for the kind gesture and assured the group of equitable use and maintenance of the facility.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

3 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

3 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

3 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

4 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

5 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

5 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

5 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line