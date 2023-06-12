AFA Group donates mechanized borehole to new Amakom M/A cluster of schools

AFA group, a US-based non-profitable organization has donated a mechanized borehole to new Amakom cluster of schools in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The donation is to help pupils and teachers to have access to portable drinking water which will facilitate teaching, and learning and enhance quality education in the school.

Portable drinking water was a serious challenge to teachers and pupils in the school, therefore, the school relied on other alternatives hence the need for the donation.

Representing AFA group for the commissioning of the project, Mr Frank Bediako told the media that the donation was made after identifying the challenge of the school and promising to support.

The group, however, also took the opportunity to interact with over 250 students who are reading various programs at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The above students are beneficiaries of the group's scholarship scheme awarded to brilliant but needy students.

Hullede Foundation, a subsidiary of AFA group is responsible for the award scheme.

The entire pupil of Amakom cluster of schools, Assembly Member of the area, Nananom, among others graced the occasion.

On his part, Nana Amofa, Amakom Gyaasehene was grateful to AFA Group for the water project and indicated that water they say is life.

He however appealed to old students and other philanthropists to come to the aid of the school to ensure quality education.

Nana Amofa cautioned wee smokers to stop invading the school's compound to engage in their bad behaviour.

He thanked AFA group for the kind gesture and assured the group of equitable use and maintenance of the facility.