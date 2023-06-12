UE/R: Green Ghana Day observed at Bolgatanga East District

This year’s celebration of Green Ghana Day has been observed at the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, under the theme “Our Forest, Our Health” with 600,000 tree seedlings earmarked to be planted in the Upper East Region.

The first ceremonial seedling was planted by Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, ModernGhana News has gathered.

The allotted 600,000 tree seedlings to be planted in the Upper East Region have been divided into; Bolgatanga Forest District 285.000, made up of 250 Forest Reserve and 35,000 Off-Forest Reserve, Navrongo Forest District, 235,000 seedlings made up of; 200,000 Forest Reserve and 80 Off-Forest Reserve and Bawku Forest District; 80,000 seedlings made up of 50, 000 Forest Reserve and 30, 000 Off-Forest Reserve.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Executive (DCE) of the Forestry Commission (FC) Nyadia Sulemana Nelson gave an overview of the 2023 Green Ghana project.

He said the Green Ghana Project was started by President Nana Addo as part of measures to ensure afforestation to create and enhance national awareness of the citizenry for collective action towards the restoration of the degraded forest, and to inculcate in the youth who are the future policymakers, the need to plant and nurture trees to help fight climate change.

The Paramount Chief of the China Traditional Area and the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs Pio Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III stated that, under the Green Ghana program, priority is being given to the distribution of an ambitious tree planting exercise to restore the degraded environment and to bring fruition a sustainable increase of afforestation and the benefits thereof if well executed.

Pe Ayagitam III, therefore, urged everyone in the North especially the Upper East to take tree planting seriously to avert the erratic rainfall pattern.