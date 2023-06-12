ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Green Ghana Day observed at Bolgatanga East District

By Akayeti Emmanuel || Contributor
Regional News UER: Green Ghana Day observed at Bolgatanga East District
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

This year’s celebration of Green Ghana Day has been observed at the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, under the theme “Our Forest, Our Health” with 600,000 tree seedlings earmarked to be planted in the Upper East Region.

The first ceremonial seedling was planted by Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, ModernGhana News has gathered.

The allotted 600,000 tree seedlings to be planted in the Upper East Region have been divided into; Bolgatanga Forest District 285.000, made up of 250 Forest Reserve and 35,000 Off-Forest Reserve, Navrongo Forest District, 235,000 seedlings made up of; 200,000 Forest Reserve and 80 Off-Forest Reserve and Bawku Forest District; 80,000 seedlings made up of 50, 000 Forest Reserve and 30, 000 Off-Forest Reserve.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Executive (DCE) of the Forestry Commission (FC) Nyadia Sulemana Nelson gave an overview of the 2023 Green Ghana project.

He said the Green Ghana Project was started by President Nana Addo as part of measures to ensure afforestation to create and enhance national awareness of the citizenry for collective action towards the restoration of the degraded forest, and to inculcate in the youth who are the future policymakers, the need to plant and nurture trees to help fight climate change.

The Paramount Chief of the China Traditional Area and the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs Pio Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III stated that, under the Green Ghana program, priority is being given to the distribution of an ambitious tree planting exercise to restore the degraded environment and to bring fruition a sustainable increase of afforestation and the benefits thereof if well executed.

Pe Ayagitam III, therefore, urged everyone in the North especially the Upper East to take tree planting seriously to avert the erratic rainfall pattern.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

3 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

3 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

3 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

4 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

5 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

5 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

5 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line