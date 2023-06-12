NDC won’t claim perfection but we will not be as wasteful as NPP – Mahama promise Ghanaians

ModernGhana logo
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made a pledge to Ghanaians that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will run a lean government.

According to the leader of the largest opposition party, although the NDC cannot claim to be perfect, it is definitely sure that it will never be as wasteful and reckless as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We have been in power, and our record is there for all to see. We do not claim perfection, but we in the NDC can never be like the NPP. We simply cannot be and are not as reckless and contemptuous of the people of Ghana as the NPP has been. We have never been and will not be as wasteful, ostentatious, and as imprudent as the NPP has been,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer-elect of the NDC continued, “We have committed to operating a lean government that avoids the NPP's extravagance and gets the job done more efficiently. Nothing in our historical record compares to the level of economic mismanagement that the NPP has superintended.”

The former President was speaking to the European chapters of the NDC in Amsterdam for a three-day Conference over the weekend.

In a message to party faithfuls, John Dramani Mahama wants everyone to laud the good work of the NDC by using any available platform.

He further assured that unlike the nightmarish example the NPP has set, the NDC is coming to power after the 2024 general election to solve the problems facing the country and Ghanaians.

