ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.06.2023 Social News

Missing man found dead at Boanim

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Missing man found dead at Boanim
12.06.2023 LISTEN

A forty-year-old man who went missing for one week has been found dead in a bush at Boanim in the Sekyere South district of the Ashanti region.

The married man, with two children, Yaw Isaac, is reported to have left home for his farm on Friday, June 3, 2023, and never came back.

A family member of the deceased, Kwame Yesu, told this reporter that the body was found decayed with the head and arms severed.

The body has since been buried, on Friday, June 10, 2023.

According to him, the police at Boanim had requested GHC4,000 from the family before going to the bush to convey the corpse for burial.

“Initially, the Boanim Police requested GHC5,000 for the burial permit, they reduced it to GHC4,000 but there was no way we could find it so we ignored them,” he stated.

“With the help of the community folks, we conveyed the decayed body from the bush and buried it after informing the chiefs and the Unit Community members in the community,” he added.

Asked if they suspected any foul play, Kwame Yesu said no “because his mobile phone, money, head pan were all beside him.”

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

3 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

3 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

3 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

4 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

5 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

5 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

5 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line