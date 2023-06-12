Missing man found dead at Boanim

12.06.2023 LISTEN

A forty-year-old man who went missing for one week has been found dead in a bush at Boanim in the Sekyere South district of the Ashanti region.

The married man, with two children, Yaw Isaac, is reported to have left home for his farm on Friday, June 3, 2023, and never came back.

A family member of the deceased, Kwame Yesu, told this reporter that the body was found decayed with the head and arms severed.

The body has since been buried, on Friday, June 10, 2023.

According to him, the police at Boanim had requested GHC4,000 from the family before going to the bush to convey the corpse for burial.

“Initially, the Boanim Police requested GHC5,000 for the burial permit, they reduced it to GHC4,000 but there was no way we could find it so we ignored them,” he stated.

“With the help of the community folks, we conveyed the decayed body from the bush and buried it after informing the chiefs and the Unit Community members in the community,” he added.

Asked if they suspected any foul play, Kwame Yesu said no “because his mobile phone, money, head pan were all beside him.”