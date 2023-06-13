ModernGhana logo
Edudzi Tamakloe describes Bawumia as ‘flip-flopper’, cautions him to stop joking

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has described Vice President Bawumia as a "flip-flopper."

He said the Vice President must stop treating important matters as a joke.

This reaction comes after the Vice President made an announcement at the International Women’s Conference in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 10, that newborn babies will be issued Ghana Cards in July.

Reacting to this in a discussion on TV3’s ‘New Day’ Morning show, lawyer Tamakloe said alot of Ghanaians are still struggling for their Ghana card to enable them re-register their SIMs.

According to him, instead of finding lasting solution to the problem, the Vice President is more making of something it failed to deliver.

During his submission, he said, “As we speak, look at the backlog…those who have legitimately gone through the process, the queue and everything, look at the backlog and the financial challenges. It had to take Parliament to get Ken Ofori Atta to say he was releasing money, even to clear the backlog.

“We are not done with that yet, then this flip-flopper decided that, ‘okay let me start another joke.”

He urges Dr. Bawumia to see the importance of his office and stop the jokes.

“Mr. Vice President, you see, the office you occupy is a very serious office and the time has come that you must take Ghanaians seriously. This joke that you have reduced the office to is becoming nauseating and it is not helpful, Mr. Vice President,” he emphasised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

