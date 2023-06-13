Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Bawumia over plans to issue Ghana cards to newborn babies in Ghana.

Speaking in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 10, during the International Women’s Conference, the Vice President announced that babies will be issued Ghana Card numbers in July.

During the conference, the Vice President said, “We have taken off the problem of fake birth certificates, bureaucracy, and corruption at the Birth and Deaths Registry. What we have done is to digitalise the processes at the Birth and Death Registry and link their system with the Ghana Health Service and the NIA”.

Reacting to this on TV3’s ‘New Day’ morning show on Monday, June 12, Mr. Tamakloe cited past promises made by Dr. Bawumia and his boss, President Akufo-Addo that were not fulfilled.

Lawyer Tamakloe said Dr. Bawumia has a penchant for making statements that lack "sense."

“Can’t you see that this man [Dr Bawumia] is not talking sense?” Tamakloe stated.

Lawyer Tamakloe added, “He believes that Ghanaians are gullible because in the past, he and his boss could look Ghanaians in the face and say we’ll give you $1 million per constituency. And so we’ll give every child going to school chocolate but what has happened?”

He argued that these promises failed to materialize, raising doubts about the credibility of future promises by Akufo-Addo government.

The lawyer also ridiculed Dr. Bawumia's proposal to use QR codes for purchasing waakye, a popular Ghanaian dish.

Tamakloe said, “We’ll use QR code to buy waakye; what has happened? And you want to take this man seriously?”