12.06.2023

Kpando: One busted for threatening harm, possessing firearms during football match

LISTEN

The Police have arrested suspect Kofi Godsway for possession of firearms without lawful authority during a football match at Kpando in the Volta region.

The suspect and one other who is currently on the run allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened to cause harm during the game on 4th June 2023.

A search conducted on a Nissan pick-up vehicle used by the suspects led to the retrieval of one pump action gun, one locally manufactured pistol, one desert eagle foreign pistol and 13mm cartridges.

Other items retrieved include one long knife, one vehicle registration number plate, one motorbike registration number plate and an ammunition waist belt.

While Investigation continues, the Police said efforts are underway to arrest suspect Selorm alias Dangote who is currently on the run to face Justice.

