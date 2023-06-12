ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Over 50 commercial sex workers grabbed in Koforidua

Social News Over 50 commercial sex workers grabbed in Koforidua
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi has vowed to make commercial sex work operations an unprofitable venture in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

According to the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, the upsurge of commercial sex work operations in Koforidua has the tendency to negatively corrupt the youth and taint the reputable image of the regional capital.

The MP made this vow after he sanctioned an operation by the Koforidua District Police Command which led to the arrest of about 50 commercial sex workers of which more than 90 percent are of Nigerian descent at notable brothels and ghettos in the regional capital on Saturday.

Confirming the operation and arrest while addressing congregants at Pentecost International Worship Center in Koforidua (PIWC-KOFORIDUA) over the weekend, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi who indicated that prostitution will not be encouraged in Koforidua called on residents particularly landlords to volunteer information about commercial sex workers in their area for the police to clamp down on them.

“Yesterday, I directed the police to do an operation in town, and so they started the first batch of operation, and we want to arrest all the prostitutes that have come to the town. We managed to arrest about 50 people, and we will put them before the court and about 99 percent of them are Nigerians.”

“Prostitution in Koforidua will not be tolerated, and we urge you to help us to deal with the act in the town,” the MP added.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I'll be your dependable partner - Akufo-Addo assures Chief Justice at swearing-in I'll be your dependable partner - Akufo-Addo assures Chief Justice at swearing-i...

2 hours ago

Over 50 commercial sex workers grabbed in Koforidua Over 50 commercial sex workers grabbed in Koforidua

2 hours ago

A Gold Bar Ghana tops Africa with 32% increase in gold production in 2022

2 hours ago

Its extremely dangerous to keep cylinders indoors – NPA caution Ghanaians It’s extremely dangerous to keep cylinders indoors – NPA caution Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Dzifa Gomashie wants closure of schools in Ketu South over flooding Dzifa Gomashie wants closure of schools in Ketu South over flooding

2 hours ago

Operation Halt II storms Bosomtwe forest reserve; seizes five excavators and burns mining equipment Operation Halt II storms Bosomtwe forest reserve; seizes five excavators and bur...

3 hours ago

Sam George, lead convener of anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana We can’t embrace this mental disorder and moral depravity for our children – Sam...

3 hours ago

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghanaleft and Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor Special Prosecutor not the ‘conscience and soul' of Ghana; he’s controlled by At...

4 hours ago

Ransford Nana Addo Jnr. Fraud and Security Expert Free public WIFI, stranger’s charger can expose you to cyber-attacks — Specialis...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutorleft and Professor Frimpong Boateng, former Environment Minister Prof Boateng’s arrest: OSP not fighting back for galamsey kingpins; it’s a luck-...

Latest: News
body-container-line