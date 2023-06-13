ModernGhana logo
13.06.2023 Social News

A/R: Man stabbed to death by 32-year-old girlfriend after misunderstanding

A man has been stabbed to death by his 32-year-old girlfriend following a misunderstanding between them.

The incident occurred at Ayigya Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, according to a report by Starr FM online.

The suspect Jennifer Appiah, also known as Maa Akua, reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Joseph Bawa, multiple times on Sunday, June 11, leading to his untimely demise.

Bawa is said to have been pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital, also known as "Tech Hospital."

The mother of the deceased, Madam Hawa Alhasan, revealed that her son and the suspect have had disagreements, but she could not explain the cause of the latest spat that led to the fatal incident.

She also stated that Jennifer Appiah often threatened her son with a knife or scissors during their altercations.

"I urged my son to stop dating the woman on countless occasions, but he refused to do so until his premature demise," said the grieving mother, who is now calling on the police to bring Jennifer Appiah to justice.

"The lady, after killing my son, has escaped, and so we are pleading with the police to arrest and bring her to book," she added.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News Reporter

