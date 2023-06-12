ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Social News Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A man believed to be in his 60s was found dead at New Tafo (Krofrom), a suburb of Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region.

The man whose identity was unknown in the community was found in the early hours of Monday, June 12, 2023, near New Tafo Division School.

According to an eyewitness, he saw the security man of the school and another person holding the deceased, before his death, coming from the school.

“I inquired and I was told that he was sick lying at the school so they are assisting him to get taxi to be taken to the hospital,” he told Otec News reporter Nana Akwasi Acheampong.

“Moments after they put him on the roadside, he opened his mouth, he breathed slowly and finally stopped breathing. I put my hands on the chest and realized that his breath has stopped,” he added.

Asked if the deceased was known in the area, he noted that “many people from all corners have testified that they don’t know him.”

The security man at the school was nowhere to be found after they dumped the man on the roadside, according to the reporter.

The Unit Committee chairperson of the area, Afia Agyeiwaa, said a report has been lodged at the New Tafo Police Station for investigation.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to you — CPP National Youth Organizer tell constituents Assin North by-election: Punish 'johnnie just come' Gyakye Quayson for lying to ...

3 hours ago

Missing man found dead at Boanim Missing man found dead at Boanim

3 hours ago

Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom Kumasi: 60-year-old man found dead at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Monday Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan rolls out free driving training for UG students on Mon...

3 hours ago

Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa Leadership is never by age or size – Suhuyini tell students in Wa

4 hours ago

Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator Depression easily slips through OPD at hospitals – Mental Health Coordinator

5 hours ago

Dont keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician Don’t keep babies totally indoors before outdooring – Paediatrician

5 hours ago

NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries NPP revise timetable for presidential, orphan constituencies primaries

5 hours ago

AR: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten A/R: Pay us or we strike – KMA cleaners threaten

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismanagement order of day – Mahama Akufo-Addo gov't has been 7years of pain; corruption, nepotism, reckless mismana...

Latest: News
body-container-line