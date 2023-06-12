ModernGhana logo
NPP prepared to shed blood of Ghanaians to hang onto power – Mahama alleges

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a lot of work to do if it wants to return to power.

According to him, this is largely because the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is determined to hold onto power and will shed the blood of Ghanaians to make that happen.

“We have no intention of taking the mandate of the people of Ghana for granted. We know we are going against an incumbent government that has proven that it is prepared to shed the blood of its citizens to hang on to power, as they amply showed at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the 2020 elections. And then there is an Electoral Commission whose neutrality in this electoral contest is questionable,” John Dramani Mahama alleged over the weekend.

The former President was speaking to the European chapters of the NPP in Amsterdam for a three-day NDC Europe Conference.

The leader of the opposition party insists that with this in mind, the NDC must start work immediately and convince Ghanaians.

The former President reiterated that the NDC is committed to operating a lean government that will not repeat the mistakes of NPP's extravagance.

“Nothing in our historical record compares to the level of economic mismanagement that the NPP has superintended.

“The NDC believes in substantive offerings, carefully considered, and curated to stand the test of time while comprehensively resolving some of our most complex problems,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

