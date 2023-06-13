Tricycle taxis to be banned in Central Business District of Kumasi on June 16

13.06.2023 LISTEN

Tricycle taxis, locally known as "aboboyaa" or "pragya" will soon be banned from operating within the Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region starting from June 16.

The decision to impose the ban comes as a result of growing concerns over the increasing indiscipline among some of the tricycle riders on the roads.

The road traffic regulations LI 2180 already prohibits the use of motorbikes and tricycles for providing fare-paying passenger services.

However, tricycle taxis have gained popularity as it has become the most affordable and convenient mode of transportation for residents in Kumasi.

They have not only eased commuting but also created job for people of various age groups in the city.

Despite the benefits, the authorities have observed a rise in the unruly behavior of some tricycle riders causing rampant accidents and destruction of properties.

In response, the city authorities have decided to take action to bring some sanity into the system.

Speaking on the issue in an interview on TV3 monitored by ModernGhana News, a representative of the city authority stated, "We are all aware of the nuisance caused by the tricycle riders in town. To address this problem, we are implementing measures to restrict their access to the central business district.”

“Our intention is not to hinder anyone's work or livelihood, but to establish law and order and ensure sanity in the CBD," the city authority rep added.

While acknowledging the need for improved discipline among tricycle operators on the roads, many of them fear that the ban will cut their only means of livelihood.

A tricycle operator, expressed his concern, stating, "With the current economic challenges, many youths have resorted to this line of work. If they restrict us from operating in the central district, where will the residents in that area find employment opportunities?"

Another tricycle operator pleaded with the authorities to address the issue by punishing offenders rather than imposing a blanket ban on all operators.

“We plead with authorities to streamline our activities and deal with offenders rather than restricting us all,” he said.