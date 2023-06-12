Ghana now lead producer of gold because gov’t officials, staff at presidency are involved in galamsey - Apaak

12.06.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to Ghana becoming the lead producer of gold in the world.

According to him, Ghana has managed to overtake South Africa to become the lead producer of gold simply because government officials including staff at the presidency are involved in illegal small-scale mining also known as galamsey.

“When party/gov't officials, including staff at the Presidency are involved in illegal mining, why won't Ghana be tops,” Dr. Clement Apaak said in a post on Facebook.

The latest statistics from the Ghana Chamber of Mines has confirmed the country is now the leading producer of gold in the world.

Addressing the 95th annual general meeting of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Accra on Friday, June 9, the president of the chamber, Joshua Mortoti said the country’s gold output increased from 2.8 million ounces in 2021 to 3.7 million ounces in 2022 due to concurrent growth in the output of both large and small-scale sectors.

He indicated that the figure represents a 32% increase in production in the gold sub-sector.

“The production and export of Ghana’s main minerals recorded mixed performances in 2022. While the output of gold and diamond increased, the production of bulk minerals, namely, manganese, and bauxite, declined year-on-year.

“The country’s gold output thankfully, increased from 2.8 million ounces in 2021 to 3.7 million ounces in 2022 due to concurrent growth in the output of both large and small-scale sectors. This translates into a 32% increase in production in the gold sub-sector. The large-scale gold sub-sector recorded its highest output in the country’s history in 2022,” Joshua Mortoti said.