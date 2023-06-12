Gold4Oil is a conduit to get a ready market for illegally mined gold – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) of Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has alleged that government’s Gold for Oil (Gold4Oil) programme is not being implemented with good intentions.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in November 2023 announced the Gold for Oil policy at a time when the country was struggling to raise foreign exchange to import oil.

“The demand for foreign exchange by oil importers in the face of dwindling foreign exchange reserves results in the depreciation of the cedi and increases in the cost of living with higher prices for fuel, transportation, utilities, etc. To address this challenge, Government is negotiating a new policy regime where our gold (rather than our US dollar reserves) will be used to buy oil products. The barter of sustainably mined gold for oil is one of the most important economic policy changes in Ghana since independence,” the Vice President announced in a post on Facebook.

Dr. Bawumia added, “If we implement it as envisioned, it will fundamentally change our balance of payments and significantly reduce the persistent depreciation of our currency with its associated increases in fuel, electricity, water, transport, and food prices. This is because the exchange rate (spot or forward) will no longer directly enter the formula for the determination of fuel or utility prices since all the domestic sellers of fuel will no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products.”

Today, Dr. Clement Apaak who has not been impressed with the Gold4Oil initiative has hit out at government.

According to him, the initiative has been set out to ensure that illegally-mined gold by party and government officials including staff at the presidency can be traded.

“When party/gov't officials, including staff at the Presidency are involved in illegal mining, why won't Ghana be tops. Gold4Oil is a conduit to get a ready market for illegally mined gold, hence the refusal to bring the scheme to Parliament. Gold Mafia,” the Builsa South MP said.

His comment comes after a report that Ghana has overtaken South Africa to become the leading producer of gold.