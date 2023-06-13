Children without fathers lose their fathers spiritual essence — Dr. Kwaku Sarbah

Shabash Herbal Clinic founder, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah has indicated that children who lack fathers in their lives automatically lose the father's spiritual essence.

According to him, fathers are God's representatives on earth and have some spiritual aura that protects their children under their watch.

Speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on his YouTube channel on Sunday 4th June, 2023 while looking at the mystical impact of fathers on their Children, he shared that fathers are spirits as known in the Akan sociocultural system.

The Akan word for a father is 'Egya'.

In his understanding, since fathers are representing God, they have a deep connection with their children.

Fathers also are according to the Akan Sociocultural system 'Sunsum' which means spirits in English.

In this regard, almost everything about the child spiritually is usually checked from the father's family tree.

He indicated that children are tied to the spiritual family tree of their fathers.

On the basis of these, he added that all men must take care of their children so they can benefit from their protective spiritual aura.

"Fathers who normally refuse to take care of their children normally struggle in their old age because the child spirit fights them as well." he shared. "Children who lack fathers most times struggle to make it in life and even if they do, one can tell they still lack something."