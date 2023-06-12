We can’t embrace this mental disorder and moral depravity for our children – Sam George on LGBTQ+

ModernGhana logo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Pram Pram and anti-LGBTQ+ advocate, Samuel Nartey George has stood on his ground against the practice, calling it a "mental disorder" and "moral depravity.”

He has urged Africans to resist the practice and protect their culture from what he sees as a threat to traditional values.

In a tweet on Sunday, June 11, Sam George expressed his concerns about the LGBTQ+ movement, indicating that the practice will destroy generations unborn if left to gain roots.

"They want us to openly embrace this mental disorder and moral depravity for our children as being g woke and liberated? We need to awaken our African wokeness folks!" read his post.

Sam George is a leader of a 36-page long private-member bill that is awaiting approval in Ghana's Parliament.

The bill aims to "provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities and other persons; and related matters."

The bill includes provisions for imprisonment for persons engaging in same-sex intercourse, producing, procuring, or distributing material promoting LGBT+ activities, and public displays of amorous relations between people of the same sex or with someone who has undergone gender reassignment or cross-dresses.

It also seeks to ban trans healthcare, LGBT+ associations, and sponsoring LGBT+ groups and prohibits same-sex marriage, marriage to people who have undergone gender reassignment, and teaching children about LGBT+ activities or more than the gender binary.

Meanwhile, the advocacy and the proposed bill have sparked controversy and condemnation from LGBTQ+ rights advocates who see it as discriminatory and a violation of basic human rights.

LGBTQ+ activists have also expressed concern about the impact that such a bill could have on the safety and well-being of Ghana's LGBTQ+ community.

