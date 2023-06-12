Special Prosecutor not the ‘conscience and soul' of Ghana; he’s controlled by Attorney General — Prof Gyampo

University of Ghana political science lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has criticized recent comments by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng that he is the "conscience and soul of Ghana."

In a Facebook post, Prof. Gyampo said Mr Agyebeng's position that he "doesn't consecrate saints" and considers every suspect as "criminal ab initio" goes against the legal principle of innocence until proven guilty.

Quoting the special prosecutor’s words, the outspoken lecturer noted, "Not consecrating saints can be interpreted to mean every suspect is a criminal ab initio. But in his own law that he studied, there is a principle that, all are innocent or “consecrated saints” until proven guilty."

He wrote, "You cannot walk in the shadows of a partisan appointee and still describe yourself as the conscience and soul of the nation."

Prof. Gyampo said Mr. Agyebeng will have to prove his independence "over a period of time" before Ghanaians can trust him, noting, "Let him truly go after all who are culpable in this galamsey menace...and he will surely win the hearts of all Ghanaians."

The Special Prosecutor's Office has come under fire following the arrest of former Minister of Environment Prof. Frimpong Boateng over alleged corruption.

Many say the arrest is in connection with the former Minister’s Galamsey leaked report that cited several top officials in government for engaging in illegal mining.