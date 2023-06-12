ModernGhana logo
Be patient in your marriage; don’t just break up over petty issues – Marriage Coach

Social News Jane Chukwu, Nigerian marriage coach
Jane Chukwu, Nigerian marriage coach

Marital and Parenting Counselor, Jane Chukwu has urged couples not to rush into divorce when they face difficulties in their marriages.

She advises them to stay and work out issues together and not hurriedly walk away.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Chukwu said while open communication is important in marriages, leaving should only be a last resort.

The marriage coach warned that divorcing over petty issues could lead to regrets later.

"Till tomorrow divorce is a choice, where some situation is better with separation, some people just desperately walk away and years later they wish they stayed back,” she advised.

Mrs Chukwu encouraged couples to stick together and find ways to make their relationship work.

She advised open communication and family meetings to resolve issues in marriages, rather than rushing to divorce.

"Stick with your man, find ways to make it happen, no one is saying you should be a dummy, however speak up and address issues, that's why I'm an advocate of family meetings,” her post concluded.

