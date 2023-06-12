ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free public WIFI, stranger’s charger can expose you to cyber-attacks — Specialist cautions

General News Ransford Nana Addo Jnr. Fraud and Security Expert
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Ransford Nana Addo Jnr. Fraud and Security Expert

A fraud and security expert has cautioned internet users against using free public WiFi connections and charging cables from strangers.

He said they can be exposed to cyber-attacks.

Ransford Nana Addo Jnr advised internet users to be wary of using such things to avoid falling victim to cyber-attacks this way.

He said using one's own data plan or a secured WiFi connection is safer for internet activities on mobile devices.

Contributing to an Accra-based Joy News’ The Law programme on cybersecurity, the specialist said free WiFi hotspots in places like malls and airports have become common means of compromising people's devices.

"Free WiFis and free internet in places like malls and airports through our investigations have become one of the common points of compromises of people’s devices,” he said.

The expert warned that charging cables in public places may be connected to computers that take over your phone once you connect to them.

"Areas where you see just a cable and you actually connect it to your phone, you are actually connecting to someone's device to take over your phone because behind that charger that you are seeing in where you are only connecting the cable to your phone, there is another computer you are actually connecting to your phone that you do not know and they are having access to your computer,” he explained.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

A Gold Bar Ghana tops Africa with 32% increase in gold production in 2022

15 minutes ago

Its extremely dangerous to keep cylinders indoors – NPA caution Ghanaians It’s extremely dangerous to keep cylinders indoors – NPA caution Ghanaians

15 minutes ago

Dzifa Gomashie wants closure of schools in Ketu South over flooding Dzifa Gomashie wants closure of schools in Ketu South over flooding

15 minutes ago

Operation Halt II storms Bosomtwe forest reserve; seizes five excavators and burns mining equipment Operation Halt II storms Bosomtwe forest reserve; seizes five excavators and bur...

1 hour ago

Sam George, lead convener of anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana We can’t embrace this mental disorder and moral depravity for our children – Sam...

1 hour ago

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghanaleft and Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor Special Prosecutor not the ‘conscience and soul' of Ghana; he’s controlled by At...

2 hours ago

Jane Chukwu, Nigerian marriage coach Be patient in your marriage; don’t just break up over petty issues – Marriage Co...

2 hours ago

Ransford Nana Addo Jnr. Fraud and Security Expert Free public WIFI, stranger’s charger can expose you to cyber-attacks — Specialis...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutorleft and Professor Frimpong Boateng, former Environment Minister Prof Boateng’s arrest: OSP not fighting back for galamsey kingpins; it’s a luck-...

3 hours ago

Leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama NPP prepared to shed blood of Ghanaians to hang onto power – Mahama alleges

Latest: News
body-container-line