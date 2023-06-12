Free public WIFI, stranger’s charger can expose you to cyber-attacks — Specialist cautions

A fraud and security expert has cautioned internet users against using free public WiFi connections and charging cables from strangers.

He said they can be exposed to cyber-attacks.

Ransford Nana Addo Jnr advised internet users to be wary of using such things to avoid falling victim to cyber-attacks this way.

He said using one's own data plan or a secured WiFi connection is safer for internet activities on mobile devices.

Contributing to an Accra-based Joy News’ The Law programme on cybersecurity, the specialist said free WiFi hotspots in places like malls and airports have become common means of compromising people's devices.

"Free WiFis and free internet in places like malls and airports through our investigations have become one of the common points of compromises of people’s devices,” he said.

The expert warned that charging cables in public places may be connected to computers that take over your phone once you connect to them.

"Areas where you see just a cable and you actually connect it to your phone, you are actually connecting to someone's device to take over your phone because behind that charger that you are seeing in where you are only connecting the cable to your phone, there is another computer you are actually connecting to your phone that you do not know and they are having access to your computer,” he explained.