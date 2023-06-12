ModernGhana logo
Prof Boateng’s arrest: OSP not fighting back for galamsey kingpins; it’s a luck-less coincidence – Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has denied allegations that his arrest of former Environment Minister Prof Frimpong Boateng was to silence him over his damning report on illegal mining.

He noted that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not “a reason for settling scores” for people.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 10, Mr Agyebeng said: "OSP does not settle scores on behalf of people."

He stressed "The OSP, at least since I have been in charge of it is not a weapon for settling scores. The OSP does not settle scores."

The Special Prosecutor said his office arrests suspects based on evidence, not personal vendettas.

He said "No, you think no one offended me before I became a Special Prosecutor? Why then don’t I use my power and go back and start making the list of all the people who crossed me or the people who fell out of favour with me and start going after them? This is not how we conduct business."

Mr Agyebeng explained that Prof Boateng's arrest was purely based on allegations of corruption during his time as chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

He described- the timing of the arrest as "a 'luck-less coincidence.'"

The Special Prosecutor said "It was because of such suggestions, I characterised the timing as a ‘luck-less coincidence.”

He insisted that his office is after all those engaged in corruption, regardless of position or political affiliation.

