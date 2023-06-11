Scam Alert: More Investigation Is Needed Even If A Business Proposal Is From A Reliable Source -Rotimi Onadipe Advises

A prominent cyber security advocate and evangelist, Rotimi Onadipe, has stressed the need for people to always investigate any business proposal presented to them even if it is from a trusted individual or organisation.

Onadipe gave the advice in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday, June 10, 2023 during his weekly broadcast which is aimed at educating the public about how to avoid online risks e.g. cybercrime, online scam or other unethical behaviour associated with internet usage.

Onadipe noted that while it is safe to do business with trusted individuals and organisations, we must also be reminded that internet fraudsters, popularly known as "Yahoo-Yahoo fraudsters" have taken their time to study the vulnerabilities of their victims.

He said: "One of their strategies is to deceive a trusted individual or organisation with lies that appear like truth in order to defraud unsuspecting victims. In other words, they will do whatever they can to make sure their business proposals look legitimate to trusted individuals and organisations.

"They also make use of convincing documents and interesting testimonials from co-conspirators to lure unsuspecting people to investing their hard-earned money in their fraudulent business proposals.

"Let's be properly guided. We must informed that business proposals may be presented by trusted business partners, friends, neighbours, family members or organisations that are not even aware that fraud is involved.

"In order not to fall victim to such fake business proposals arranged by fraudsters, you need to spend more time to investigate the business proposal even if you are sure it is from a trusted neighbour, friend, family member or business partner," Onadipe added.