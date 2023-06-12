Strive for more, get a real nursing licence — IMaH Nurse

Ms Joseline Adjoa Enchill, a registered general nurse at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has advised aspiring nurses to examine the background of the academic institution they desire to enlist in and the programmes that most suit their needs.

Since Ms Enchill noted that the majority of hospitals and private practises preferred hiring Registered Nurses with degree certificates, even if acquiring a diploma certificate will take less time, both private and public businesses prefer recruiting nurses with better qualifications.

Some aspiring nurses may decide to complete a two-year certificate curriculum rather than spend four years earning an undergraduate degree before starting their employment.

"By following these routes, you can become a nurse more quickly, but you won't have the same level of power as a registered nurse," she added.

Ms. Enchill's stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office weekly initiative "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," which aims to promote health-related communication and provide a platform for the dissemination of health information in order to influence individual health choices through improved health literacy.

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to examine the components of four different health communication strategies: informing, instructing, convincing, and advocating.

She underlined the importance of educating the general people about completing any educational requirements imposed by your state and enrolling in a nursing school that has received accreditation.

"Like any other career option, being a Registered Nurse includes enrolling in an accredited nursing curriculum and satisfying any academic requirements imposed by the state.

"The procedure of becoming a registered nurse is protracted," she stated.

She noted that a four-year nursing programme typically includes classroom, clinical rotations, and on-the-job training.

She claimed that there were also quick nursing courses accessible at universities and online for people looking to upgrade their credentials and earn more money.

The IMaH Nurse cautioned people against accepting cash in exchange for posting, pointing out how some rogues were coming up with sinister strategies to deceive people.

Ms Enchill recognised that there was a bribery issue in the nursing sector, but she noted that since nurses were cleared and posted systematically, qualified nurses looking for jobs shouldn't fall for these scams.

According to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is a component of a collaborative effort to provide a conduit for disseminating health information.

According to the speaker's review of the existing research, the public can be made more sensitive by increasing awareness of a health issue, increasing the level of knowledge accessible on the subject, and making the issue or topic more visible.

In order to educate the public, Mr. Ameyibor asked administrators of conventional and social media to spend some time finding medical experts, saying that "the education we offer today through our media platform may save a life tomorrow."

-CDA Consult || Contributor