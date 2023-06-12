Bono East Regional Health Directorate celebrates Nurses and Midwives' Week at Atebubu

The Bono East regional directorate of the Ghana Health Service has climaxed this year’s celebration of nurses and midwives week with a symposium at Atebubu.

Under the theme "Our nurses our midwives our future," the weeklong celebration which honors the memory of the mother of modern nursing Florence Nightingale saw other activities like health screening, radio talk show and a float.

Welcoming participants to the symposium, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal director of the service Mrs. Emelia Dela Kpodo enumerated some strides that nurses and midwives have made adding that improvement in the implementation of the Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) concept has helped improve healthcare delivery in the region.

She mentioned accommodation for newly posted staff and means of transport to rural communities as some challenges militating against healthcare delivery in the region.

The regional chief nurse and midwifery officer Mrs. Joyce Amamoo Eshun who led the gathering to recite the nurse’s pledge and midwife’s prayer, stressed the importance of nurses and midwives to the attainment of universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“The work of the nurse and the midwife is not easy at all. It requires commitment, dedication, compassion, courage, patience and a caring attitude,” she stated.

Mrs. Eshun said the future of the two professions requires access to quality education adding that it is important to give opportunities to nurses and midwives to upgrade themselves by increasing the quota for study leave and also through scholarships and sponsorships.

The deputy regional director in charge of clinical care Mrs Helen Agodzo said nurses and midwives numbering up to about 27,000,000 million men and women constitute the backbone of healthcare delivery globally quoting statistics from the World Health Organization (W.H.O)

She called for more investments in nurses and midwives education since good healthcare delivery has a positive correlation to economic development.

On his part, the Bono East regional director of health Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng while admonishing nurses and midwives to accept postings to rural communities, urged local authorities, Nananom and community members to assist such staff to make living conditions better for them.

He said universal health access should not only be limited to numbers as quality is also very key and urged nurses and midwives to strive for excellence by engaging in continuous learning and improvement.

An open forum enabled participants to ask questions on issues bothering them to which answers were provided whiles others made suggestions towards the improvement in healthcare delivery in the region.

There were messages of felicitations from the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association and Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives who also made donations of GHC 1,000.00 and GHC5,000.00 respectively in support of the celebration.

The function was chaired by Nana Ampadu Boateng, Benkumhene of the Atebubu traditional area.