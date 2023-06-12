Let's hold our code of ethics high - GJA Northern Region Chairman admonished journalists

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Yakubu Abdul Majeed has admonished Journalists in Ghana especially those in the region to at all times adhere to the guiding principles and code of ethics of the profession.

According to Mr. Majeed, journalism just like any other profession has its own ethics and guiding principles that seek to ensure due diligence in the works of practitioners, but lamented that "most practitioners threw that to the dogs" and instead of being watchdogs, have become "guide dogs" for their her paymasters, which was against professionalism.

Mr. Majeed made the call at a 3-day training workshop on data analysis and population issues for selected journalists in Tamale.

The 3-day workshop held Monday, June 5 to Wednesday, June 7, 2023, was organized by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in collaboration with the UNFPA, and attended by journalists from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and the Bono regions.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)'s code of ethics demands journalists to at all times uphold and defend the principles of media freedom and independence, report the truth at all times, uphold the public interest and the right of the public to be informed, make adequate inquiries and cross-checks facts, makes and verifies the source of every piece of information, recognizes the public’s right to fair, unbiased, accurate, balanced, and comprehensive information, and places accuracy above speed in all their publications.

However, in recent times, most journalists, have ignored these guiding principles in their line of work, thereby engaging in unacceptable working ethics and unprofessionalism.

The training was therefore organized to help awakened journalists to their core responsibilities and the need to uphold and apply their code of ethics.

"Like I always put it, as Journalists, let us always adhere to the ethics and guiding principles of our profession," Mr. Majeed said.

"Some of the stations have thrown the ethics of the profession to the dog, they use their medium to no what pleases them without due regard to the code of ethics and standards of journalism," Mr. Majeed noted.

The 3-day training was also aimed at improving journalists' understanding of the mandate and work of the GSS as well as the UNFPA and how to analyze and interpret data for effective communication.

The GJA Chairman who was presenting on the topic "Media Landscape in Northern Ghana" also tasked Media practitioners in the region to make sure they always give the audiences varied content on their various platforms so that the public would be well informed.

"Despite the multiplicity of the media in this part of the country, listeners do not still get the varied content needed," Mr. Majeed said.

"It is very common to see two or more media houses airing almost the same program at the same time,"he added.

They were exposed to topics such as evidence base reporting, Ghana National Population Policy and implications for Ghana Population Growth, Population dynamics and population communication, and report on media scan on population issues, among others.