We'll stop National Sports Authority from taking money from clubs if we're forced to develop coronation park - Ransford Antwi

Ransford Antwi

12.06.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Ransford Antwi, a Sunyani-based businessman and a native of Sunyani, has shot down calls from some officials of the National Sports Authority asking people of the Bono Region to contribute towards the development of the Sunyani Coronation Park, following the qualification of Bofoakwa Tano to the Ghana Premier League.

He has therefore, questioned why National Sports Authority will claim ownership of the Sunyani Coronation Park but refuse to make any investment as far as the development of the pitch and other facilities are concerned, over the years.

According to Mr. Antwi, the Sports Authority has over the years relied on the benevolence of individuals who love football in the region, to contribute both in cash and kind to develop the park, without any input from the government agency, although they continue to benefit financially from its usage.

In an exclusive interview with Suncity Radio, Mr Antwi stated that Bofoakwa Tano cannot afford to play their home games away from home, and therefore, called on the Sports Authority to tell the people of Sunyani and Bono, what exactly their plans are, as far as the development of the Sunyani Coronation Park is concerned and the possible revenue to be generated.

"Once we know their plans, we'll then decide what to do, whether to mobilize the people to step in or not" he said. " We're ever ready to step in with all our might to help get the Sunyani Coronation Park ready for the commencement of the league, through communal labour, but on condition that the Sports Authority will not make any deductions from our clubs for the use of the facility," Mr Antwi stated.

He added, "Where in the Country, especially the Regional capitals have the people been asked to build their own stadium, why always Sunyani and Bono, What have we done to deserve this... How do we develop a facility we don't own with our own money, only for the so-called owners to charge us for its use?