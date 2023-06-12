ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s worrying to spend huge sums of money on tree planting when school children are starving - Dr. Solomon Forkuo

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Its worrying to spend huge sums of money on tree planting when school children are starving - Dr. Solomon Forkuo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Business development manager at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Solomon Forkuo Kwarteng has called on government to use students in the country for future tree planting activities and channel budgetary allocation for such projects to the feeding of students to avoid food shortages in the schools.

The Senior Lecturer believes it was a misplace of priority for the country to spend huge sums of money on the Green Ghana Day Project when that same money could have been used to buy food for students who can be tasked to do the same tree planting.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show dubbed "Nyansapo", on Friday June 19, 2023 said it was very worrying to see government blowing cash on such events when the amount could be used to embark on two landmark projects at the same time.

"How can government spend huge sums of monies on tree planting when school children are without food, which is a basic necessity?

"If we were to set our priorities right, the country could have opted to use the money budgeted for the Green Ghana Day to settle arrears owed the school feeding caterers and rather share the trees among the schools to plant," he told the host of the show, Captain Koda.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Parliament to celebrate 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy Parliament to celebrate 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy

2 hours ago

Next NDC government will jail all NPP corrupt officials— NDC First Vice Chairperson Next NDC government will jail all NPP corrupt officials— NDC First Vice Chairper...

2 hours ago

Late former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakaneleft NPP Deputy Communications Director, Ernest Owusu Bempahmiddle and deposed Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson The poison NDC served Adamu Sakande is awaiting Gyakye Quayson – Owusu Bempah

15 hours ago

Five landguards killed at Bortianor for terrorizing residents and landowners Five landguards killed at Bortianor for terrorizing residents and landowners

15 hours ago

Court orders 37 Military Hospital to release report on death of 48-year-old man to his family Court orders 37 Military Hospital to release report on death of 48-year-old man ...

15 hours ago

Vehicle burns to ashes, one dead in accident on Akatsi-Dzodze highway Vehicle burns to ashes, one dead in accident on Akatsi-Dzodze highway  

15 hours ago

Supreme Court order to Parliament: Ayikoi Otoo proffers solution for execution Supreme Court order to Parliament: Ayikoi Otoo proffers solution for execution

15 hours ago

Actors cant build proper house, Agya Koos mansion was build with NPP cash; he knows I know —Oboy Siki ‘Actors can’t build proper house, Agya Koo’s mansion was build with NPP cash; he...

15 hours ago

Civilians in Sudan brace for 'return of terror' as one-day ceasefire ends Civilians in Sudan brace for 'return of terror' as one-day ceasefire ends

15 hours ago

Digitalisation: 'Newborn babies to be issued Ghana cards next month'— Bawumia Digitalisation: 'Newborn babies to be issued Ghana cards next month'— Bawumia

Latest: News
body-container-line