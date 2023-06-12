It’s worrying to spend huge sums of money on tree planting when school children are starving - Dr. Solomon Forkuo

Business development manager at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Solomon Forkuo Kwarteng has called on government to use students in the country for future tree planting activities and channel budgetary allocation for such projects to the feeding of students to avoid food shortages in the schools.

The Senior Lecturer believes it was a misplace of priority for the country to spend huge sums of money on the Green Ghana Day Project when that same money could have been used to buy food for students who can be tasked to do the same tree planting.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show dubbed "Nyansapo", on Friday June 19, 2023 said it was very worrying to see government blowing cash on such events when the amount could be used to embark on two landmark projects at the same time.

"How can government spend huge sums of monies on tree planting when school children are without food, which is a basic necessity?

"If we were to set our priorities right, the country could have opted to use the money budgeted for the Green Ghana Day to settle arrears owed the school feeding caterers and rather share the trees among the schools to plant," he told the host of the show, Captain Koda.