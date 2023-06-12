Tano North MP builds CHPS compound for Susuanho community

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region is putting up Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Susuanho to provide healthcare services to the doorstep of the people.

Already, the MP, also a Minister of State at the office of the President, said she had constructed nine CHPS compounds and furnished them with medical devices and equipment in the Tano North Municipality of the region.

In an interview with Journalists on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony held at Susuanho, near Duayaw-Nkwanta, Dr Freda said the facility also had nurse’s accommodation.

“As an MP I would continue to lobby for social facilities that would improve the lives of my constituents”, she promised, saying almost all the communities in the area had in one way or other benefited from development projects.

Dr Prempeh said she had extended electricity, built mechanized boreholes and durbar grounds in many of the deprived communities in the constituency and pledged to ensure 100 percent water coverage.

“My constituents elected me to represent them in parliament not just to enact and pass laws, but to also use my lobbying skills to bring development into the constituency to better their lots”, she stated and promised to do more to push and bring the development of the municipality to the next level.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health commended the MP for her meritorious services and contributions towards improving the health status of the people.

She said improved health remained essential to poverty reduction, and called on the Susuanho community to also support in their small way the completion of the CHPS compound.

Mrs Eva said with the support of the MP, the Tano North Health Directorate had chalked successes in quality health delivery, and expressed the hope that the MP would do more, build more CHPS compounds in the area for the people to easily access healthcare services.