13.06.2023 Social News

Situations one go through will reveals who the real friends and family members are — Alexander Ashie

Situations one go through will reveals who the real friends and family members are — Alexander Ashie
13.06.2023 LISTEN

The Central Regional Director of GBC Radio Central, Dr. Alexander Lionel Nik Ashie has pointed out some very important indicators which would help people differentiate their true love ones from acquaintances.

According to him, during hard times, there are those who will show their concern by offering support and those who will not.

In a write-up he shared on social media Saturday, 10th June, 2023, he posits that "the sincerity of a husband is known during the sickness of his wife. That of a wife is known during the financial difficulty of the husband. True love of children is known during the old age of the parents."

He argues "the true nature of siblings is known during the distribution of inheritance when a father or mother dies. That is where true love is shown and known."

Dr. Ashie continues, "the sincerity of friends is known during hard times. Hard times are part and parcel of life. But, it unfortunately happens that, most times when things become difficult friends abandon friends. One clear way to assess how sincere one's friends are, in during difficult times."

GBC Radio Central Regional Director further adds, "true relatives are known when one is far from his country, lonely or sick.

"This comes about when they are far away from home and bedridden. The ability of your relatives to pay you a visit and commiserate with you depicts true relatives who are sincere."

The gravamen of true love according to GBC Radio Central RD "is known when there is no means of benefit and a true believer is known during times of hardship."

With this, Dr. Ashie outlines some very important words of wisdom for meditation:

1. Be careful so you don't hate a lovely person, because of a dirty rumour you heard about them which was created out of jealousy and envy.

2. Try to appreciate those who gossip about you. It's not easy for someone to leave their problems and carry yours on their head.

3. Forgive betrayals but, be careful with them, because next time they may not spare your life.

4. Even if you kill yourself for some people, they will still complain that you didn't die in a proper way. Do your best and leave the rest, you can't satisfy every human being.

5. If you are always worried about what others are saying about you, you will never be happy.

6. When your blessings are getting closer, your attacks become greater. Don't look at the storm, God is the controller of all things he created, and is by your side, you're a victor.

7. Everybody cannot love you, don't lose your peace over those who hate you. Those who convinced people to hate you can not convince God to hate you and

8. Stay connected to God always.
9. Have confidence in God for with God all things are possible.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

