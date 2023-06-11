ModernGhana logo
11.06.2023 Social News

Five landguards killed at Bortianor for terrorizing residents and landowners

11.06.2023 LISTEN

In an effort to curb criminal activities in the Bortianor and surrounding communities in the Greater Accra Region, the police have conducted an anti-robbery and anti-landguard operation on June 8 leading to the death of five suspects.

The operation, according to the police, was aimed at apprehending suspects who had been terrorizing residents and landowners.

A statement released by the police sighted by DGN Online indicates that upon approaching the suspects’ hideout, the police were met with resistance in the form of gunshots fired by the suspects.

In an effort to defend themselves, the police returned fire resulting in the death of five suspects.

The remaining suspects fled the scene and are currently on the run.

Exhibits retrieved from the scene include weapons such as an AK47 Assault Rifle, pistols, ammunition, and motorbikes that were being used in the suspects’ activities.

According to the police, they are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, and it is speculated that some of them may have sustained injuries during the operation.

Therefore, the public, particularly those in the Bortianor community, is urged to be vigilant and report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical attention, the statement dated Saturday June 10, 2023 and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace ANSAH-AKROFI, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service stated.

This operation demonstrates the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the area by effectively carrying out their duties.

The police continue to urge the cooperation of the public to help them combat criminal activities in the community and promote peace and security.

—DGN online

