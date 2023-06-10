ModernGhana logo
'I respect the credentials of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, but I have a charge to keep’ — Kissi Agyebeng

10.06.2023 LISTEN

Special Prosecutor of Ghana, Kissi Agyebeng has expressed his respect for Professor Frimpong Boateng's accomplishments but was quick to add that his admiration has no bearing on the work of his office.

Speaking on Professor Frimpong Boateng's recent arrest, he emphasized that despite his admiration, there is a national duty to perform.

He stated during an interview on Joy Newsfile on June 10, that his position as the Special Prosecutor is to investigate corruption-related offences.

“I respect the credentials of the Professor and I doff of my heart to him, you know me very well, you know me and my life trajectory, I am an academician myself and so I respect such people, on all sores, I mean his CV is unbelievable, I respect that and I applaud him for that but I have a charge to keep, the charge I have to keep is to the republic of Ghana and to the public,” Mr. Kissi Agyebeng stated.

He continued that his position empowers him to prosecute individuals deemed culpable of corruption and recover assets for the State.

“I have been put in this position to investigate corruption and corruption-related charges, I have been put in this position to prosecute people who are deemed to be culpable for such offences, I have been put in this office to recover assets for the country, I have been put in this office to prevent corruption, this is the targets I have until August 2028,” Mr Kissi Agyebeng said.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
