We can’t tell how much government owes our members – Ashanti Seedling Contractors

The Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors Association has said it does not know the exact amount of money the government owes it.

The Association had initially called on the government to pay the GH¢28 million it owed its members for the supply of seedlings for the tree planting exercise during the Green Ghana Day celebrations in 2021 and 2022.

However, speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Samuel Amoah, a member of the Plantation and Seedlings Scheme, told Umaru Sanda Amadu that the Association can not tell the exact amount the government owes us. He said it is the government that knows the amount it owes us.

Mr. Amoah explained that it is difficult to quantify the amount owed to members because the supply of seedlings came from various parts of the country, making it difficult to keep track of the money trail.

“We have people who have supplied the government with seedlings from various parts of the country. We have supplied to the government during the two times that the Green Ghana Project has been held and also during the normal afforestation plantings that the government has been having,” he said.

He also alleged that the “government refused to purchase from us for this year's Green Ghana Project and we are wondering where they got the seedlings for this year's project”.

“We cannot just get up and take any action at all, so we have been engaging the government, but we are not seeing any fruitful measures being taken to pay us, and so we have petitioned a respectable person to intervene and all that we are telling the government is to come to our aid and pay us our monies,” Mr. Amoah further disclosed.

