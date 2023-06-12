ModernGhana logo
12.06.2023

Egyambra, Miemia residents lament over bad road

By John Adogobah II Contributor
Residents of Egyambra and Miemia, a suburb of Ahanta West Municipal in the Western Region bemoan the deteriorating nature of their roads.

Rubber farming and fishing are the major economic activities of the residents.

The current state of the road has been affecting the socio-economic activities in the area. The road has been left to erode. Residents resort to the use of motorbikes as their means of transportation during rainy season.

Residents who are uncomfortable travelling on a motorbike to Anyano would have to walk about 10 kilometers to use a canoe to cross the estuary without live jackets to join a vehicle at Princes Town in order to continue the journey.

Canoes sometimes get drown resulting in loss of lives. The road is riddled with deep potholes resulting in frequent breakdown of vehicles and endangering lives and properties. Motorists travel at a snail's pace to ensure the safety of passengers.

Prior to the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, the twin community decided to boycott the elections over the poor nature of their road.

The immediate past Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs who doubles as the MP, Hon Ebenezer Kojo Kum lured them to vote for him with an assurance of doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the road is done within the shortest possible time.

At the last zonal rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Ahanta Abura, the MP told party faithfuls from the area that all documentation on the 16.30 Kilometer stretch from Ayano to Egyambra and Miemia feeder road had been concluded.

"The most interesting aspect of it is that the project is been funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). The contractor will be paid part of the contract sum for mobilisation,'' MP said.

The 16.30 km feeder road stretch is being executed by MESSR PARK-SIDE LIMITED under the supervision of the Department of Feeder Roads.

The contractor brought in some equipment and started grading works but ceased work after the 2020 elections. Some residents attribute the abandoning of the project to MP's current ill-health.

The MP has been bedridden for about twoyears. Earlier this year, he resigned as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs many believed the resignation was as a result of his health condition.

''I wish the MP would resign for by-election to take place so that construction of our road would commence," a resident said.

"Am tempted to conclude that he was only interested in our votes. Why is the contractor not on site," another resident quizzed.

The deteriorating road has been their major concern and call the government to immediately fix it.

