ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

74 youths in Dormaa East to benefit from Youstart programme

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD Dormaa East District
Social News 74 youths in Dormaa East to benefit from Youstart programme
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some 74 youths in the Dormaa East District have begun the first stage of training under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP).

The training which is under the YouStart programme, a newly introduced flagship programme by government would enable beneficiaries to acquire skills, knowledge and capital to develop a carrier.

The beneficiaries are expected to undergo three stages of the training, namely the basic, intermediate and advanced levels to qualify for the full package the projects bring.

At the opening session at the Dormaa East District Assembly Hall, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who was very happy about the initiative, commended government and the implementing agency for making this vision a reality.

He adviced the youth to capitalize on the opportunity and make the most out of it.

The CEO of Ghana Enterprise Agency under which the project is running, Mrs Kossey Yankey commended the leadership of Dormaa East for the effort put into registering 1,800 applicants, which is the highest so far recorded across the board.

She added that the move would make more youths in the District benefit from the programme.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Green Ghana Day: Chief of Staff visits Amasaman to plant trees Green Ghana Day: Chief of Staff visits Amasaman to plant trees

2 hours ago

OSP probe: Prof. Frimpong-Boateng not targeted – Ahiagbah OSP probe: Prof. Frimpong-Boateng not targeted – Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

'I respect the credentials of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, but I have a charge to keep — Kissi Agyebeng 'I respect the credentials of Prof Frimpong-Boateng, but I have a charge to keep...

3 hours ago

I will come after you if there are allegations against you; I won't sleep over it — Kissi Agyabeng on Prof. Frimpong arrest ‘I will come after you if there are allegations against you; I won't sleep over ...

3 hours ago

You can plant 500 billion trees every year but it wont bring back Ghanas old growth forests – A Rocha Ghana to govt You can plant 500 billion trees every year but it won’t bring back Ghana’s old g...

3 hours ago

Revoke mining licenses granted to irresponsible companies in forest reserves – A Rocha Ghana to Minerals Commission Revoke mining licenses granted to irresponsible companies in forest reserves – A...

3 hours ago

Govt using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect our forests – A Rocha Ghana Gov’t using Green Ghana Day to distract Ghanaians from its failure to protect ou...

6 hours ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Gov’t cannot instruct me to go after anyone; I’m not here to fight for anyone – ...

8 hours ago

Bawumia never held British citizenship — Dr Gideon Boako Bawumia never held British citizenship — Dr Gideon Boako

8 hours ago

There is no vicarious commission of a crime, if so investigate Akufo-Addo as well — Inusah Fuseini on arrest of Prof. Frimpong There is no vicarious commission of a crime, if so investigate Akufo-Addo as wel...

Latest: News
body-container-line