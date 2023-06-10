74 youths in Dormaa East to benefit from Youstart programme

Some 74 youths in the Dormaa East District have begun the first stage of training under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP).

The training which is under the YouStart programme, a newly introduced flagship programme by government would enable beneficiaries to acquire skills, knowledge and capital to develop a carrier.

The beneficiaries are expected to undergo three stages of the training, namely the basic, intermediate and advanced levels to qualify for the full package the projects bring.

At the opening session at the Dormaa East District Assembly Hall, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who was very happy about the initiative, commended government and the implementing agency for making this vision a reality.

He adviced the youth to capitalize on the opportunity and make the most out of it.

The CEO of Ghana Enterprise Agency under which the project is running, Mrs Kossey Yankey commended the leadership of Dormaa East for the effort put into registering 1,800 applicants, which is the highest so far recorded across the board.

She added that the move would make more youths in the District benefit from the programme.