Osofo Kyiriabosom urges Agyinasare to ignore Nogokpo

Founder and leader of the Life Assemblies Worship Centre in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom has asked the founder of the Perez Chapel International Charles Agyin-Asare to ignore Nogokpo.

The chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Volta Rgion gave Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare​​​​​​​ a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them for describing the town as a "demonic headquarters."

But commenting on a Kumasi-based Hello FM on its morning show Osofo Kyiriabosom asked Bishop Agyin Asare never to appear before Nogokpo.

Osofo Kyiriabosom said his reputation as a powerful man of God will be damaged if he honours the invitation.

"The power of God supersedes the powers of the Nogokpe shrine, therefore as a true representative of God, Charles Agyin-Asare​​​​​​​ should know where he stands and ignore the shrine.

"You will disgrace the priesthood if you honour the invitation. Allow them to challenge God and see the consequences," Osofo Kyiriabosom stated.

Citing a case to buttress his claim, Osofo Kyiriabosom indicated that he had the same encounter in Kumasi about two years ago when the traditional priests of the Antoanyamaa invited him to appear before their shrine over a comment he made against the deity.

The man of God said he flatly rejected the invitation based on a belief that God is more powerful than any shrine.

According to him, his action incurred the wrath of the Antoanyamaa priests who invoked curses on him.

Osofo Kyiriabosom added that two years after the encounter nothing has happened to him as his church continue to grow from strength to strength due to the power of God upon him.