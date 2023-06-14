ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.06.2023 Regional News

We're more concerned about the development of Kwadaso - MCE to residents

Hon Agyenim BoatengHon Agyenim Boateng
14.06.2023 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Hon Agyenim Boateng has indicated that his outfit is more focused to ensure the developmental agenda of the area is realised.

Hon Agyenim Boating dropped said this when reacting to an allegation that the Assembly has refused to rehabilitate two damaged bridges that link to Tanokrom-Pokukrom and Anwiankwanta-Pokokrom roads respectively.

Hon Agyenim Boateng said he was aware of the two damaged bridges the residents have been complaining about but funding has been a challenge.

"I can say with authority that the downward trend of the projects is not deliberate as we are doing everything possible to restore the challenges," he stated.

He said the contractor of the projects, Justmo Construction Company was in the process of executing the projects when management was confronted with financial challenges.

The MCE noted that currently, the Assembly cannot finance the projects unless Urban Roads intervene.

He insisted that his outfit has been actively engaging the Urban Roads with meetings to address the issue.

"The Assembly is well-focused and determined to solve the challenges as soon as funds are made available," Hon Agyenim Boateng told this reporter.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for another term – Koku Anyidoho While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement ‘Mahama’ is greedily looking for a...

20 minutes ago

Our ancestors wont forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insists Our ancestors won’t forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insi...

24 minutes ago

When an elderly man goof in public, you dont vent at him like a small boy —Malik Basintale tells Akufo-Addo ‘When an elderly man goof in public, you don’t vent at him like a ‘small boy’ — ...

34 minutes ago

School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak

41 minutes ago

Ghana has become so hard you cant get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—Clement Apaak laments Ghana has become so hard you can’t get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—C...

43 minutes ago

Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah B...

1 hour ago

Osofo Kyiriabosom urges Agyinasare to ignore Nogokpo Osofo Kyiriabosom urges Agyinasare to ignore Nogokpo

2 hours ago

Benz bus carrying cements runs into pedestrians at Abrepo-junction; one killed, many injured Benz bus carrying cements runs into pedestrians at Abrepo-junction; one killed, ...

4 hours ago

Pupils of Duose Basic School no more having class under trees Pupils of Duose Basic School no more having ‘class under trees’

5 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako It’s shocking how some NPP members trying so hard to paint 'Saviour' Bawumia bla...

Latest: News
body-container-line