We're more concerned about the development of Kwadaso - MCE to residents

Hon Agyenim Boateng

14.06.2023 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Hon Agyenim Boateng has indicated that his outfit is more focused to ensure the developmental agenda of the area is realised.

Hon Agyenim Boating dropped said this when reacting to an allegation that the Assembly has refused to rehabilitate two damaged bridges that link to Tanokrom-Pokukrom and Anwiankwanta-Pokokrom roads respectively.

Hon Agyenim Boateng said he was aware of the two damaged bridges the residents have been complaining about but funding has been a challenge.

"I can say with authority that the downward trend of the projects is not deliberate as we are doing everything possible to restore the challenges," he stated.

He said the contractor of the projects, Justmo Construction Company was in the process of executing the projects when management was confronted with financial challenges.

The MCE noted that currently, the Assembly cannot finance the projects unless Urban Roads intervene.

He insisted that his outfit has been actively engaging the Urban Roads with meetings to address the issue.

"The Assembly is well-focused and determined to solve the challenges as soon as funds are made available," Hon Agyenim Boateng told this reporter.