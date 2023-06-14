Businessman blames Ghana's hardships on leadership crisis

14.06.2023 LISTEN

A Kumasi-based businessman of international repute, Alhaji Musa Abubakari has said the country stands a better chance to rebuild the economy if the citizens choose visionary, focused, responsible, disciplined and selfless leaders to manage its affairs.

According to the businessman who doubles as the Managing Director of Basfam Company Ltd in Kumasi, he disagrees with the notion that Ghana is poor.

Speaking to this correspondent in an exclusive interview, Alhaji Abubakari said Ghana is blessed with natural resources like gold, oil, bauxite, cocoa, manganese, diamond, timber among others that could undoubtedly enrich the country's population.

Alhaji Abubakari who is also the Southern Sector Chief distributor of Tamanaa Rice Company Ltd's rice products, observed that all natural resources are underutilized bringing nothing except poverty and hunger.

The outspoken businessman who also acts as Chairman of the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF) a pro-Islamic movement in Kumasi lacks serious leaders who have the country at heart.

"Our leaders today like free free things and don't want to work hard to archive positive results for the nation. Craving for quick monies and external loans have become their stock in trade, putting behind them, the good policies that could address the problems of the people," he stated.

To reverse the trend the businessman urged leaders to be proactive, change their mindsets and find better solutions to the challenges confronting the country for the benefit of all.