ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.06.2023 Social News

Businessman blames Ghana's hardships on leadership crisis

Businessman blames Ghana's hardships on leadership crisis
14.06.2023 LISTEN

A Kumasi-based businessman of international repute, Alhaji Musa Abubakari has said the country stands a better chance to rebuild the economy if the citizens choose visionary, focused, responsible, disciplined and selfless leaders to manage its affairs.

According to the businessman who doubles as the Managing Director of Basfam Company Ltd in Kumasi, he disagrees with the notion that Ghana is poor.

Speaking to this correspondent in an exclusive interview, Alhaji Abubakari said Ghana is blessed with natural resources like gold, oil, bauxite, cocoa, manganese, diamond, timber among others that could undoubtedly enrich the country's population.

Alhaji Abubakari who is also the Southern Sector Chief distributor of Tamanaa Rice Company Ltd's rice products, observed that all natural resources are underutilized bringing nothing except poverty and hunger.

The outspoken businessman who also acts as Chairman of the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF) a pro-Islamic movement in Kumasi lacks serious leaders who have the country at heart.

"Our leaders today like free free things and don't want to work hard to archive positive results for the nation. Craving for quick monies and external loans have become their stock in trade, putting behind them, the good policies that could address the problems of the people," he stated.

To reverse the trend the businessman urged leaders to be proactive, change their mindsets and find better solutions to the challenges confronting the country for the benefit of all.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for another term – Koku Anyidoho While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement ‘Mahama’ is greedily looking for a...

20 minutes ago

Our ancestors wont forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insists Our ancestors won’t forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insi...

24 minutes ago

When an elderly man goof in public, you dont vent at him like a small boy —Malik Basintale tells Akufo-Addo ‘When an elderly man goof in public, you don’t vent at him like a ‘small boy’ — ...

34 minutes ago

School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak

41 minutes ago

Ghana has become so hard you cant get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—Clement Apaak laments Ghana has become so hard you can’t get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—C...

43 minutes ago

Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah B...

1 hour ago

Osofo Kyiriabosom urges Agyinasare to ignore Nogokpo Osofo Kyiriabosom urges Agyinasare to ignore Nogokpo

2 hours ago

Benz bus carrying cements runs into pedestrians at Abrepo-junction; one killed, many injured Benz bus carrying cements runs into pedestrians at Abrepo-junction; one killed, ...

4 hours ago

Pupils of Duose Basic School no more having class under trees Pupils of Duose Basic School no more having ‘class under trees’

5 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako It’s shocking how some NPP members trying so hard to paint 'Saviour' Bawumia bla...

Latest: News
body-container-line