Captain Smart came to Obuasi to spark tension; he didn't notify the Assembly or Police — Obuasi MCE reveals

Contrary to claims by the popular broadcaster of Onua FM, Blessed Godsbrain Smart that the Municipal Chief Executive ordered his boys to disrupt his Onua 'Maakye programme' in Obuasi, Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah has said Captain Smart did not notify the Assembly nor the security details in Obuasi before hosting the programme at the Central Business District.

According to the MCE at a press conference in Obuasi, he got to know Captain Smart was coming to host a programme in Obuasi on the eve of the program on Tuesday through someone.

He refuted the allegation by Captain Smart that he was with him (the MCE) prior to the program. "I only heard Captain Smart was coming to town on Tuesday through somebody and even that, he said the program will rather come off at Tutuka in Obuasi East and not the Obuasi Municipal," he stated.

Hon Adansi-Bonah added that he later on the same day heard that the organisers of the programme had moved it from Tutuka to the Obuasi Municipality.

He intimated that Captain Smart and his crew did not seek the permission of the Assembly to host the program at the CBD.

Contrary to the claim that the team was attacked, he stressed the taskforce of the Assembly led by one 'Afar' charged to maintain law and order at the Obuasi Central Business District only confronted Captain Smart and his crew to stop the programme, go for permit and pay the required amount to the Assembly.

The venue of the program was a designated revenue point

The Obuasi MCE indicated that due to the fact that Captain Smart and his crew failed to seek permit from the Assembly to use the venue as has been the practice, the Assembly lost revenue.

He said "the venue is a designated On-street parking lot which is one of the revenue streams of the Assembly. Since we were not notified by the organizers of the programme, the Assembly lost so much in revenue on the day."

He added that the Assembly decided to allow them to continue the programme on the first day because they had the impression that the programme was only a day's activity but was shocked to know that the programme would travel beyond two days. He said even at that, Captain Smart and his crew did not seek approval from the Assembly to use the venue.

Breach of security and heightening already tensed atmosphere

Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah revealed that prior to Captain Smart coming to Obuasi, he had already incited the youth of Obuasi against the management of AngloGold Ashanti and the company in one of his morning shows.

He said his presence in Obuasi and engagement with the same galamseyers he had incited was a security risk yet, Captain Smart failed to notify the Police to even know of the security implications of his program and to seek the right advise.

Captain Smart said he did not know Obuasi was divided into two

According to the MCE, a Police officer who was in the company of Captain Smart phoned and told him the broadcaster had said he brought a letter to the Obuasi East District to host the programme there and not the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

"That Captain Smart said he did not know Obuasi had been divided into two; the Obuasi Municipal and the Obuasi East District," he emphasised.

The MCE noted that he had to call the Obuasi East DCE to find out if truly Captain Smart brought a letter to her to host his programme at Tutuka.

According to him, the DCE denied knowledge of any letter from Captain Smart.

Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah added that the Police officer again phoned him and that Captain Smart said he had sent a letter to the Chief of staff and the Regional Minister about his programme.

In response, the MCE said he asked Captain Smart to produce those letters yet to no avail.

We will not allow AngloGold Ashanti to go down

Whiles disputing claims he has a bodyguard, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive further stated that the Assembly will not allow anybody to disrupt the activities of AngloGold Ashanti.

"Though we all concede that AngloGold Ashanti has not been able to employ the chunk of the population, we will not allow anybody to use that as an excuse to cause tension and disrupt their activities," he intimated.

He added that Captain Smart had an agenda to cause disaffection for AngloGold Ashanti which the Assembly and security prevented from happening.

He stressed, "we will not allow what happened in 2016 where AngloGold Ashanti threatened to leave the country to happen again. I call on residents of Obuasi to speak against all those who want AGA to go down. As an Assembly, we will not allow that to happen."

A call on the Security

Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah called on the Police Service and national security to come together to protect AngloGold Ashanti and 'fight' those who want to disrupt the activities of the mining company.

He further reiterated that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has set up a taskforce led by the Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker to look into the concerns of the illegal miners.

He therefore called on the illegal miners to remain calm as the committee works to bring a lasting solution to the matter.