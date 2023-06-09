ModernGhana logo
09.06.2023

430 Hajj pilgrims expected to be airlifted for Mecca tonight

LISTEN

First batch of pilgrims for the 2023 hajj is expected to fly from the Tamale Airport to the Holy City of Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tonight.

Nearly 430 pilgrims are expected to be on board the first flight.

An agent for the Hajj pilgrims, Ahmadu Inusah in an interview with Citi News expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

“Today is the first flight and my people are moving. They are going to have medical checks starting at 12pm and everything is moving on smoothly. Some of the people will join the next flight because their visas are not yet in.

“This year’s Hajj is unique, we have a secretariat here in Tamale where pilgrims’ passports are printed in Accra and distributed here, and our visas come for pick up.”

Mr. Amadu also assured that “nobody will pay this year and will not go because we have enough visas, and we have enough time and flights, and I am advising people to be patient because no one will be left out.”

-citinewsroom

