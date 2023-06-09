ModernGhana logo
2023 Green Ghana Day: Let's review our target downwards — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for a reduction in the number of trees to be planted in this year’s Green Ghana project.

His call comes on the heels of the successes chalked over the first two years of implementation of the project.

The President said this when he launched the 2023 Edition of Green Ghana Day on Friday, 9th June 2023.

President said two years ago, Ghanaians from all walks of life came together to plant trees across the country, marking the maiden edition of Green Ghana Day.

Today, he said, Green Ghana Day, is a day of hope for climate action.

“I am happy that, together, we are joining hands, for a third year running, to plant millions of trees to help restore our lost forest cover and halt the effects of climate change,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

He further stated that the Green Ghana Project is very crucial to delivering on the commitments, both nationally determined contributions and to the international community.

“We have a history of leading the charge when the need arises, and our climate actions cannot be different.

“We must continue to work together to ensure that our contribution to climate solution is positive, transformative and sustainable.

“I am proud of the successes we have chalked over the first two years of implementation of this Project. It is important that we review our target downwards, this year, to devote some time and resources to nurturing the over twenty-three million trees that have survived over the past two (2) years,” he said.

