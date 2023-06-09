ModernGhana logo
Mpohor District: Ghana Jobs and Skills Project to empower youth

By Chris Nkrumah || ISD Mpohor District Assembly II Contributor
Regional News
The Ghana Jobs and Skills Project seeks to empower unemployed young people to achieve sustainable entrepreneurship development, achieving universal access to skills and entrepreneurship training which is fundamental to improving enterprise development in the country.

The Word Bank is providing support to the Government of Ghana (GoG) for the implementation of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project. The Project is considered as one of the main forms of support for the government’s top-priority agenda of upgrading skills among the country’s population, creating more and better quality jobs and improving job outcomes for the youth. It connects success in these areas to state stability, social cohesion, and economic inclusion.

Three levels of entrepreneurial training will be offered: basic, intermediate, and advanced. The training will be based on standardized, quality-assured packages, customized to the baseline needs and abilities of the target beneficiary population in different locations. All participants will be expected to successfully participate in and complete basic training, which would take one week in total.

Thirty percent of those who complete basic training are expected to successfully participate in and complete intermediate training, which would take an additional two weeks in total. Advanced training, which all recipients of business start-up capital grants are expected to successfully participate in and complete, will take another three weeks in total. All advanced training participants will receive mentoring and coaching support.

This support encompasses guidance to prepare business plans, meet business registration and licensing requirements, and connect with input and output markets.

The training is moderated by the Ghana Enterprise Agency. The training will be held in different sectors. The Western Sector is made up of the Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East, and Ahana Regions.

The focus of the training program is for participants to understand key business functions and components, refine their business ideas and develop a business model using the Lean Model Canvas. Participants will also learn how to research and test the viability of their Business Models by assessing market demand and predicting income and expenditure over a period.

