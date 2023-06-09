TECNO Spark 10 honours Outstanding Ghanaian Female Personalities at 2023 Ghana Women Awards

09.06.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Women Awards 2023, powered by TECNO SPARK 10, honored Ghanaian showbiz personalities, Piesie Esther and Nana Ama McBrown, who were among a number of distinguished Ghanaian female personalities, honored on the 4th of June 2023 at the Accra Conference Centre.

The 2023 Ghana Women Awards dubbed, “Celebrating Womanhood” celebrated women of excellence who have made a great impact in society across all industries and public service institutions; from politics, health, education, sports, law, security to showbiz with TECNO as the title sponsor. Over the years, TECNO has consistently supported and invested in platforms that showcase the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of empowered women leaders who are courageous, ingenious, visionary and change makers in society.

The legendary Woman Award of the night was conferred on Professor Lydia Aziato who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences. Other honorees were Brigadier General Anita Asmah- Outstanding Female Military Personnel, Anela List - Outstanding Corporate Woman and Excellence in Mining, Dr. Louisa Satekla - Most Promising Lady, Joyce Ababio - Lifetime Achievement, Shiela Minkah-Premo - Outstanding Female Lawyer, Justice Georgina Mensah - Outstanding Female Judge, Honorable Gizelle Tetteh Agbotui - Outstanding female Architect and many more astute Ghanaian women.

In a speech by the Public Relations and South-East Marketing Manager, Ms. Awurakua Anyaniwa Antwi, she said, “TECNO is truly elated to honor outstanding Ghanaian Women who have broken the glass ceiling, have pushed the frontiers of women's leadership and paved the path for other women and girls to follow in their footsteps and become future leaders. Likewise, TECNO over the years, has become one of the trailblazers in the smartphone industry through consistency, relentlessly pushing for the perfect smartphone integration and guided by our brand essence 'STOP AT NOTHING.'" According to her, TECNO relates to their success story and is honored to be part of giant steps forward in women's leadership.

The night was crowned with thrilling musical performances by Kwabena Kwabena and Esther Piesie.