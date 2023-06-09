Gov’t appears to be embarking on green corruption instead of greening Ghana – Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has raised concern over the lack of transparency and accountability around government's Green Ghana initiative.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has expressed worry, indicating that it appears the greening Ghana agenda is turning into green corruption.

“When I look at the ensures that are put in place for example for accountability to ensure that when we are told 5 million trees are planted we indeed can see 5 million trees planted are not there,” the Tamale North MP bemoaned.

Alhassan Suhuyini continued, “Mr. Speaker when we are told it was about 80% success, Mr. Speaker there is nothing to verify on the ground and I just want to urge the Ministry to work together with Parliament and other stakeholders to ensure that we do not allow this scheme to well-intended as it is to become an avenue for corruption. As things stand now instead of greening Ghana it looks like green corruption to me.”

In the last few years, government has embarked on an agenda to plant trees every year to protect the forests and the environment.

Today, Friday, June 8, government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is commemorating the 2023 Green Ghana Day with a focus on planting 10 million trees.

Already, government is nurturing over 23 million trees planted in the last two years.