We must preserve our forests with a sense of urgency for our own survival – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, June 9, led the country to mark the 2023 Green Ghana Day commemoration to plant trees.

The President’s administration two years ago declared that every year the country will plant trees as part of efforts to protect the environment and save the planet.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that preserving forests in the country must be done with a sense of urgency for the survival of every Ghanaian.

“Today, we have another opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to saving planet Earth and protecting our livelihoods. The theme for this year “Our Forest, Our Health” is a clarion call for the need to preserve our forests for our own survival. We must do this with a sense of urgency and renewed purposes noting that success depends on our collective action,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “This is a duty we owe not only to the current generation but also to generations yet unborn. We must do it with the spirit of nationalism, solidarity, and most importantly love for ourselves, our country, and our planet.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that government is committing resources to nurture the over 20 million trees that have survived the past two years since they were planted.

“I’m proud of the successes we have chalked over the first two years of the implementation of this project. It was important that we review our target downwards this year to devote some time and resources to nurturing the over 23 million trees that have survived over the past two years,” the President indicated.

This year, the target of government is to plant 10 million trees as part of the Green Ghana Day commemoration.