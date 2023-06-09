09.06.2023 LISTEN

Popular broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has voiced his concerns about the failure of government to tackle the challenges in the School Feeding Programme in the country.

He said government should have focused on tackling the issue rather than embarking on tree planting initiatives.

Hughes said, “Green Ghana Project: over 1,000 seedlings dumped in garbage bins at Asante Mampong…what happened in this matter? In Oti Region, a Regional Minister had to let the trees that had been planted by NDC members to celebrate June 4 anniversary be removed.”

“These were not seedlings sourced with Ghana’s money. The Ashanti Mampong seedlings were bought with our taxes and were abandoned there. What was ordered by the Oti Regional Minister to be uprooted after they had been planted is by a political party," he added.

Citing Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, the broadcast journalist emphasized that the fundamental necessities of life, which include food, clothing and shelter should be prioritized.

During the ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ show on 3FM on Friday, June 9, Mr Hughes said, “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs 1943 says basic necessaries of life; food, clothing and shelter. Trees will provide shelter but the children's first priority is food.”

Expressing his frustration, Mr Hughes also raised concern that the GHS1.20 increased per child was insufficient to adequately provide nutritious meals to the children.

He asked, “How much were we planning to give the school feeding caterers to feed the children? GHC1.20p? From 97 pesewas to GHC1.20p.”

Mr Hughes described the authorities as "shameless" for not addressing the pressing needs of Ghanaians.

“We’re just a shameless lot of people. We’re shameless…we’re interested in the PR of things,” he expressed.