What’s the sense in your arrest of Prof Frimpong-Boateng – Kwame Jantuah questions SP

09.06.2023 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has indicated that he does not understand the reasoning behind the arrest of former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining was arrested on May 16 by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without any charge.

"We got there around 10 o’clock, waiting for my lawyer. When he came, we were taken upstairs to the 7th Floor or so, where the office is and then we were ushered into a room. I was given a chair and opposite me was the Chief Investigator. Next to me on my right were my two lawyers and then some officers from that Office.

“So, as soon as I sat down, the Chief Investigator came to me. I was sitting down [then] he put his left hand on my right shoulder and said, ‘Professor, you are under arrest’. Why? He said they are investigating corruption and corruption-related activities of the IMCIM that I was chairman of. Any specific thing I had done? No, they are just doing their investigations but all the same I was under arrest. I found it very strange,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng told TV3 in an interview.

Sharing his view on the arrest which has generated a lot of conversation, Kwame Jantuah says he cannot find the sense in it.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor must focus on using his office in such a way that Ghanaians will have confidence in him.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has huge powers under the Act but the Special Prosecutor must use it such that people will have confidence in him. He arrested Frimpong-Boateng but did he charge him? No. So what is the sense of this arrest?” Kwame Jantuah quizzed.

The Private Legal Practitioner continued, “Frimpong-Boateng is no ordinary gentleman, some respect should be shown to him, they could have given him self-recognizance bail.”