Man shoots wife to death at Ashaiman over cheating argument

A tragic incident occurred in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, as a man took the life of his own wife following an argument about extramarital affairs

The suspect, currently in police custody, reportedly used a foreign pistol to shoot his wife in the forehead and vagina area in the middle of the night.

The victim, a trader at the Ashaiman market, tragically died instantly due to the injuries.

The culprit proceeded to pull his deceased wife from the bed and went to sleep after the heinous act.

It was not until their four-year-old child woke up early the next morning and alerted a neighbour of the family that the authorities were notified. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect for further investigation into the matter.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many residents expressing their outrage and calling for justice to be served.

Police investigators have launched a full-scale investigation into the shooting and have indicated that the suspect will be charged with murder pending the outcome of their investigations.

The victim, a mother of two, was a well-known and respected trader in the Ashaiman market, and her death has left many in the community grieving and in disbelief.

The Homicide Unit was called in to evaluate the crime scene and personally conveyed the victim’s body to the appropriate location. The suspect, who remains in police custody, has not yet been charged, but it is reported that he will undergo further inquiry as the investigation into this matter continues.

Speaking to DGN Online, a close friend of the victim described her as a kind and loving person who did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with their investigations, and have assured the public that they will do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for measures to be put in place to address gender-based violence and to protect women from domestic abuse.

